Hyla G. (VanDusseldorp) Schrader

May 24, 1922 - October 9, 2020

BRITT - Hyla G. (VanDusseldorp) Schrader, 98, of Britt passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.

Graveside service for Hyla Schrader will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Hyla Grace Schrader passed away October 9, 2020, at the age of 98 years. She was born May 24, 1922 to Jake VanDusseldorp and Kate (Folkerts) VanDusseldorp. She graduated from Britt High School in 1940. She married her high school sweetheart, John W. (Jack) Schrader, in 1942 while he was in the Air Force stationed in Texas. Her husband, Jack, passed away in 1981. She was remarried to Eppo Gremmer in 1987 until his passing in 2019.

Hyla was a stay-at-home mother for her two children until they were in high school. When she returned to work she was a dental assistant to Dr. Evans until she retired. She was a long-term member of the United Methodist Church and P.E.O. She was an avid card-player, belonging to two bridge clubs for many years.

Hyla was always very industrious; she was the kind of person who might show up for a visit with a paint brush and roller in-hand and suggest there was work that should be done. She provided wise counsel to her children throughout their lives. She was also a "fun" grandma to her three grandchildren, who feel very fortunate to have had her in their lives.

Hyla was preceded in death by her parents, Kate and Jake, her siblings, Peter, Anna, and Marie, her husbands, Jack and Eppo.

She is survived by her children, Craig (Susan) and Jill; her grandchildren Dr. Laura Buck, Dana Whittemore, and Kate Hakim; and her great grandchildren August, Thea, Anna, and Myla.

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423. www.ewingfh.com. 641-843-3839.