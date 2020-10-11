David Lenhart

August 19, 1952-September 28, 2020

Mason City – David Joseph Lenhart, 68, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Open Bible Church, 609 S 8th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa.

Dave was born August 19, 1952 in Mason City, Iowa. He attended Newman Catholic High School and went on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force. Following his military service, he worked a variety of jobs, but Dave's passion was working for the Lord in ministry both in and out of the church. Through this he developed many lasting relationships.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Kristie Doebel (Robert), and son, Michael Lenhart (Robin); grandsons, Brennen and Braxton Doebel, and many cousins and extended family.

Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Lenhart and multiple other family members who were well loved.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.