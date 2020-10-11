Russell D. Ewers

March 20, 1954 - October 5, 2020

CLEAR LAKE - Russell D. Ewers, 66, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday evening, October 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa following a cardiac event. Due to Covid-19, a graveside service for the family will be held Sunday, October 11 at the Mount Vernon Cemetery at 2pm with a luncheon to follow at their home.

Russell was born March 20, 1954 in Mason City, the son of Larry H. and Laura Lee (McCourt) Ewers. He graduated from Mason City Schools and received his AAS degree from NIACC in Heating and Air Conditioning. Russ worked for local climate control businesses before starting his own company, Air Care, Inc. in 1976. He later sold his share of the company and took a job as a metal fabricator for Northwest Cement Company which subsequently became Holnam Cement Company of Mason City. Russ took early retirement from the cement plant upon its closure. Additionally, for 17 years Russ's second job was farrowing and raising feeder pigs.

Russell married Terri Lynn Bonner on June 18, 1977. To this union, were born three children and five grandchildren-- Caleb Russell (Amanda) Ewers, Caleigh and Blaise; Catherine Lynn (Ryan Bedore) Ewers, Fletcher; and Cheryl Jean (Thane Soderstrom) Ewers, Edith and Elias. He is also survived by his mother, Laura Lee Ewers; sister, Linda (Jerry) Berding; brother, Steve (Joan) Ewers; mother-in-law, Bonnie J. Bonner and brother-in-law, Ted (Wendy) Bonner as well as three nieces; Karri (Matt) Miller, Rachel Berding, Lacy (TJ) Mortenson and one nephew; Beau (Anna Lynn) Bonner.

Russ loved to work with his hands both in and out of his shop. He always had an ongoing project--repairing older vehicles, creating welded coat racks, building wood furniture, or maintaining his home and outer buildings in top condition. Russ loved being a grandfather and wanted to make sure his grandchildren all had something from him that he had done just for them. He believed in helping other people and to this end became a donor to the Iowa Donor Network to help as many others as possible. He will be greatly missed.

