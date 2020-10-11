Menu
Robert W. Toole

Robert W. Toole

MASON CITY-Robert W. Toole, 84, of Mason City, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A private family graveside service will be held in the Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield, Iowa. Memorials may directed to the family of Robert Toole. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA 50401
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
