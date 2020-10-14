Floyd Edgington, Jr.

September 2, 1927 - October 8, 2020

Sheffield - Junior Edgington, 93, of Sheffield, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Graveside Service with Military Honors, by Harlow Ray Massee Post 217 American Legion, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. A procession will leave Retz Funeral Home, Sheffield at 2:00 p.m. and travel by Junior's farms before arriving at the cemetery.

It is requested that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced at the cemetery for the safety of all who attend.

Floyd P. Edgington, Jr. was born September 2, 1927 in Franklin County a son of Floyd and Mildred (Best) Edgington Sr. He attended country school for a time. Then lived for a couple years with the family in California, returning to Sheffield in 1939. Junior graduated from Sheffield High School. He loved playing baseball and basketball.

Junior entered the US Army and served in the Pacific Theater before returning home to farm with his dad.

On December 27, 1950 he was united in marriage with Betty Homestead, the new Home Ec. teacher in Sheffield. He continued farming with his father and worked in real estate and owned the One Stop Gas station in Sheffield. As his son grew, three generations worked together on the farm. Junior's passion was the Sheffield Cattle Company. He traveled over the Dakota's and Montana buying cattle to bring to Sheffield to sell to area farmers.

Junior was a Shriner and loved the parades. He was community minded and donated the land for the baseball and softball fields to support youth sports opportunities in Sheffield. He loved to work and farm and actually sold beans the day before he died and was active in real estate. He enjoyed driving around the farms until the end.

He is survived by his son: Bryan Edgington (friend Carolyn Rowlett), Basalt, CO; daughter: Valerie Edgington (friend Jon Luellen), Aspen, CO; niece and nephew: Marilee Oldorf and Bill (Cindy) Mateer, and other family and friends.

Junior is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, and sister Margaret Mateer.

www.retzfh.com