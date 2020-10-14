Louis M. Hoffman

December 10, 1938 - March 17, 2020

MASON CITY - Louis M. Hoffman, 81, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Louis Monroe Hoffman was born on December 10, 1938, to parents Earl Hoffman and Violet (McIlrath) Hoffman Shipman in Rockwell, Iowa. Louie was a graduate of Mason City High School in 1957.

In 1960, Louie married the love of his life, Mary Lou Mix in Mason City. To this union, three children were born: Mark, Todd, and Laurie.

Throughout his life, Louie was employed at Secory's Plumbing and Heating, Phillips 66 Station, as manager, Van Horn's AutoParts, Del Star Auto Body, and Hawkeye Auto Body.

Louie loved drag racing, 57 Chevys, wood working, and Hot Wheels. He enjoyed playing softball and was a member of the Butter Top Ball Team. His hobbies also included hunting and trapping. He was a member of the Iowa State Trapper's Association, the Iowa State Pigeon Association, and Ducks Unlimited. Also, in 1982, he built his own hunting cabin at Eagle Lake. He took great pride in sharing his woodworking talents with family and friends.

A special thank you to the Fresenius Kidney Care Team and MercyOne Hospice. Louie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by many.

Louie is survived by his loving wife and caregiver of 59 years, Mary Lou; children, Mark Hoffman, Todd Hoffman, and Laurie (John) Richards; granddaughters, Katie Hoffman (Jon Severson), Lynsey (Adam) Edbauer, Kayley Hoffman, Morgan Richards, and Taylor Richards; great grandchildren, Adrien and Kyra Severson, and newly arrived, Ms. Adalyn Lee Edbauer; siblings, Marvin (Rebecca) Shipman, Marlene Miller (special friend, Duane Hepperly), Dennis Shipman, and Dee (Brian) Bryant; sister-in-law, Nancey Guhl; brother-in-law, Larry (Claudette) Mix; several nieces and nephews, and many special friends

Louie is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Hoffman and Violet (Marvin) Shipman; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Clara Mix.

