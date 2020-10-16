Francine Marie Albrecht

NORA SPRINGS-Francine Albrecht, 71, of Nora Springs, formerly of Greene, will have a Celebration of Life Service, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. in Greene, with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Greene. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com