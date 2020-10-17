Menu
Delores Estella "Dee" Miles

Delores "Dee" Estella Miles

CLEAR LAKE-Delores "Dee" Estella Miles (Falada), 91 of Clear Lake, died on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 5:45 p.m.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428
Nov
6
Wake
5:45p.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428
Nov
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1001 9th Ave. S, Clear Lake, Iowa
