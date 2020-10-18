Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Randall L. Juhl

Randall L. Juhl

Clear Lake – Randall "Randy" L. Juhl, 67 of Clear Lake passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after a long battle with his health.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. Randy will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Thorton.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.