Thomas C. Bower

Thomas Charles Bower, who was born July 14, 1947 in Mason City, IA, passed away October 6, 2020 at his home in Waukee, IA.

A memorial service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. Interment to follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Thomas' service will be live-streamed and can be viewed at service time or anytime thereafter at: www.facebook.com/ernstfuneralcremation.

To view Thomas' full obituary, leave condolences for the family, order flowers or to assist the family with a donation to be used for funeral expenses, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Memorial service
10:45a.m.
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive, Waukee, IA 50263
Funeral services provided by:
Ernst Funeral Home
