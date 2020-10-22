Darla A. Thorson

Lake Mills - Darla Ann (Monson) Thorson, age 62 of Lake Mills died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her daughter's home in Lake Mills.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 23 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills.

The memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 105 East 3rd Street in Scarville, Iowa. Burial following is at Mount Valley Bethel Township Cemetery, rural Forest City.

These events are open to all friends and family; face coverings are encouraged and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

