Marlyn D. Hanson

Buffalo Center - Marlyn Duane Hanson, 90, of Buffalo Center, Iowa passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center, Iowa.

Private Family Memorial Services will be held 1:00 P.M., October 24, 2020 at the First Congregational Church, 201 2nd St. NW, Buffalo Center, Iowa 50424 with Rev. Jonathan Faulkner officiating. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Schott Funeral Homes website and facebook page for all to view.

Burial of cremains will be held in the West Rake Cemetery, Rake, Iowa. Military Honors will be performed by the Buffalo Center American Legion Post #21.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center, Iowa.

Cards for Marlyn's family may be mailed directly to Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main St., Lake Mills, IA 50450, with Attn: Marlyn Hanson Family on the outer envelope.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City and Lake Mills.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

