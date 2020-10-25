Helen L. (Baker) Grattidge Klein

June 25, 1929 - October 4, 2020

Helen Louise Klein age 91, Ozark, Missouri passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Helen was born June 25, 1929 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Myron and Olive (Crouch) Baker. She was one of six children. She married Dick Grattidge in Clear Lake and they had six children together. She later married Ken Klein, Des Moines, IA.

Helen was an excellent seamstress and made much of the clothing for her growing family. She turned this into a love of quilting and, over the years, gave friends and family many treasured wall hangings and Christmas ornaments. Helen and Ken moved to the Minneapolis area, and then to the North Shore, where they built a Holiday Inn Express in Lutzen, Minnesota. Guests loved the lobby area, decorated with an array of her beautiful quilts to match the seasons.

Helen is survived by her husband, Ken Klein, Ozark, Missouri; sons Mark Grattidge of Clear Lake, IA, Barry Grattidge of Knoxville, TN; daughters Vicki Willis, Cathy Johnson and Lisa (Dale) Goodman, all of Camanche, IA; grandchildren Tod Willis, Trevor Willis, Brent Willis, Jenn Neumann and Andy Linder; sister Izetta (Klein) Weaver Of Clear Lake, IA; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents; daughter Tracy Lynn Grattidge in 1961; her first husband; brothers Lewis Baker and Roy Baker; and sisters Velma Griggs and Bonnie Benner.

Honoring Helen's wishes, her body will be cremated and she will be laid to rest at the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella, Iowa.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, a memorial service will not be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held next summer 2021 in Clear Lake, IA. The date and location will be determined as restrictions are lifted, and then family and friends will be notified.

Condolences may be left in the care of her son, Mark D. Grattidge, 15260 Bashford Ave., Clear Lake, or email [email protected]