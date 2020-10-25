Marvin Everette Walker

May 3, 1939-October 21, 2020

Marvin Everette Walker died peacefully in North Iowa Hospice on October 21, 2020 at the age of 81.

Marvin was born on May 3, 1939 to Martin Gilsrud and Viola Walker-Gilsrud in St. Paul, MN. In 1958 he graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul, MN. After graduation he moved to Lakota, IA where he met Alma Mileham. Marvin and Alma got married on September 15, 1968. They then moved to Forest City, IA in 1968. Marv began working at Winnebago where he worked for several years. Over 6 years, the couple welcomed 4 children into their home: Brenda, John, Mary and Brian. Marv retired from Winnebago in 2001. After retirement he started working for Bills Family Foods part-time, which eventually transited into Hy-Vee. He really enjoyed his job, working with the people, and interacting with the customers there.

Marv enjoyed bowling, fishing, having coffee with friends, camping, traveling and spending time with his family. Marv was always happy, joking, eating or napping. Everyone loved him dearly. He is going to be sadly missed by many people.

Marvin is survived by his wife Alma Walker; their children: Brenda (Joe) Heck, John (Tammy) Walker, Mary Peterson (Jeremy Abele), and Brian Walker; his grandchildren: Allan (Steph) Anderson Jr, Cassie Anderson, Alyson Walker, Jenna Walker, Abbie Abele, and Dean Abele; his great-grandchildren: Brantley Willison, Kaden Willison, Matthew Verplank, Rylan Hakl, and Weston Anderson; and his brother Les (Percy) Walker.

Marvin is proceeded in death by his parents Martin Gilsrud and Viola Walker-Gilsrud.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1:30pm-3:30pm with services starting at 4:00pm at First Congregational Church in Forest City, IA.