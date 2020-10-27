Michael A. Eischen

January 13, 1956-October 28, 2020

A Funeral Mass for Mike will be held at 10:30 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wesley. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Wesley. Burial will be held in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Wesley. Social distancing practices will be followed at both visitation and Funeral Mass and masks are highly recommended at the visitation and are REQUIRED at the Funeral Mass.

Michael Alan Eischen was born January 13, 1956, in Algona, Iowa. The son of Harold and Mary Ann (Hauptly) Eischen. He grew up in Wesley and attended St. Joseph's grade school and graduated from Bishop Garrigan High School in 1974.

He was united in marriage to Marsha Kadlecik and to this union they had two children, Jessica and Nathan. They later divorced.

Mike worked at Lauritsons in Britt, Ludwig Trucking, Monson Trucking, and worked various other trucking jobs. He also helped many farmers in the area; Gary Lickteig and Ludwig's. Mike enjoyed running equipment.

Mike loved spending time with his grandkids and going to Sprint Car races, especially to Knoxville. He enjoyed fishing, trap shooting, pheasant hunting, and reading.

Mike died Friday, October 23, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City. He was 64.

He is survived by his children, Jessica Geitzenauer of Clear Lake, Nathan Eischen of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Trè Geitzenauer, Skyla Geitzenauer, Madison Eischen, and Alex Denver; father, Harold of Wesley; brothers, David (Erin) of LuVerne, Alex (Jolene) of Wesley, Russell of Wesley, and Tim of Eldora; nieces and nephews, Tricia (Noah) Sang, Lindsey (Mike) Carlson, Spenser (Tayler) Eischen, Mackenzie (Braden) Carlson, Lucas, Kara, and LeeAnn Eischen, Kylie and Henry Eischen ; five great-nephews, three-great-nieces, aunt, Stella Eischen; uncle, Phil Eischen, and many cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann; his grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.