Francis Shannon

March 27, 1948-October 25, 2020

Francis Shannon, 72, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in his Mason City home surrounded by loved ones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Paul Lippstock, celebrant. Burial will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph in Mason City.

In an effort to promote social distancing, attendees are asked to wear face masks as able. For those wishing to receive Communion during Mass, please utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving. A live stream of the services will be offered through the Epiphany Parish- Holy family Catholic Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. The Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 6:30 pm, followed by a Scriptural wake service.

Francis was born on March 27, 1948, the son of William J. and Lillian (Hood) Shannon of Mason City. He was a graduate of Newman Catholic High School and NIACC. After graduation he served his country in the US Navy, including time aboard the USS Repose hospital ship during the Vietnam War. On June 6, 1970 Francis married Cathy Angell at Holy Family in Mason City, to this union with three children. He retired in 2009 from the US Postal Service as a rural mail carrier after many years.

During his lifetime he was an active member in his community, in the VFW, Vietnam Veterans of America and a Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus, and past Parish Council Member, Boy Scouts of America and a board member of the Government Employees Credit Union.

Francis loved his family more than anything, would spend time with them as much as possible. Taking family vacations, camping, playing cards and attending family sporting events. In his younger years he umpired for KC Little League and then later would always be the first to volunteer as base umpire for his children and grandchildren. Francis and Cathy enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino together.

Those left to cherish memories of Francis are his wife of 50 years, Cathy; children, Laurie (Tim Portz) Warner of Mason City, Adam (Amy) Shannon of Columbia, TN, Teresa (Travis) Shipman, of Mason City; grandchildren, Keegan and Anna Warner, Morgan and Meric Shannon, Natalie, Rachel and Olivia Shipman; siblings, Mary Kathleen Christensen, Elizabeth "Betty Jane" Novak, Lillian (Jim) Brown, Sheila (Dan) Adams, Robert Shannon,; Harry (Pam) Shannon, Thomas (Kae) Shannon, Dennis (Sandy) Shannon and Alice (Phil) Dougherty; in-laws, Donna (Dean) Kilgore, Linda Craig and Dola Shannon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Francis is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Robert & LaDelle Angell; siblings, Jack, Pat (Ardella), James (Marilyn), Dorothy Ann Shannon, Lucy Donnelly and Joseph (Rhinda) Shannon; and a brother-in-laws, Paul Christensen, Bob Angell and Larry Craig.

