Janice M. Wilkinson

September 23, 1950-October 26, 2020

Janice M. Wilkinson, 70, of rural Dows passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home with her family at her side.

Per Janice's wishes, her body has been cremated and services will be held at a later date.

Janice Marie Goehring was born September 23, 1950 in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Arlene (Miller) Goehring. She attended school at Mason City High School and later continued her education at Hamilton Business College. For many years she worked as a secretary for Alexander Manufacturing in Mason City and later for SeaBee in Hampton. On June 22, 1996 Janice married Thomas Wilkinson in Hampton and two families became one.

Janice always had a sweet spot for her "beautiful babies". Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and watching them grow into beautiful people.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Tom Wilkinson of rural Dows; faithful dog, Katie; beloved daughters, Shawna (Don) Katterhenry and Jeri Ann (Scott) Foreman; a step-son, Gabe Wilkinson; grandchildren, Brandon (Kristen) Pedelty, Samantha Pedelty, Breanna Pedelty, Ashley Foreman, Nate (Taylor) White, Lillian Foreman, Chase Foreman, Ray Ruiz, Rubi Wilkinson, Asher Wilkinson, and Elliot Wilkinson; great-grandchildren, William Dorsey, Isaac Darling and Cash White; a brother-in-law, Boone (Brenda) Wilkinson; as well as numerous extended family members and cherished friends.

Those preceding her in death are her parents, siblings, and a stepson, Jesse Wilkinson.

As Janice would say, "Been there, done that, sucks don't it?"

Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home. 11495 265th Street, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 424-2151. ColonialChapels.com