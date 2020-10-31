Menu
Robert K. Harle

KANAWHA - Robert K. Harle, 77, of Kanawha passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Graveside services for Robert Harle will be Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Norway Township Cemetery in Rural Kanawha, with Pastor Geoffrey White officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday November 1, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha.

Those planning to attend the graveside service are invited to bring a lawn chair. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020.
