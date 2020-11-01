Marilyn K. Lankford

November 6, 1943-October 28, 2020

Mason City – Marilyn K. Lankford, 76, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her sister's home in Mason City.

A graveside will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory, 11495 265th Street, Mason City, with Rev. Craig Luttrell officiating.

A visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.

Marilyn was born November 6, 1943 in Mason City, daughter of Walter and Agnes (Ebbers) Bohnsack. She graduated from the Mason City High School, class of 1963. After graduation, she worked two years at the Mercy Medical Center in Mason City and she met her husband David Lankford while working there together.

Marilyn and David were united in marriage August 1, 1970 in Mason City. After they were married they moved down to Fairfield, Iowa, until he passed away. Marilyn moved back to the Mason City area to be with family and friends, after his passing.

She was an active member of the Seventh Day Advent Church and grew up in the Grace United Methodist Church in Mason City.

Marilyn enjoyed babysitting her nieces and nephews, and helping family and friends. She loved going for walks several times throughout the day. Marilyn looked forward to any holiday she could spend with her family and going out to lunch with her sisters.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Donna Brummund of Mason City; brother, Gary (Lois) Bohnsack of Ashville, NC and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Agnes Bohnsack; six siblings, Dale, Merlyn, Dennis, Marian, Ramona and Judy; great nephew, Vicente Gonzalez.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com