Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Julie M. Harms

Julie M. Harms

GARNER – Julie M. Harms, 73, of Garner passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E.4th St., Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, Garner. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
November 3, 2020