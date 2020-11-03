Julie M. Harms

GARNER – Julie M. Harms, 73, of Garner passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E.4th St., Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, Garner. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.