Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jay Cookman

Jay Cookman

February 17, 1938-October 31, 2020

Jay Cookman, 82, died on October 31, 2020, from Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines.

He is survived by his wife, Annette, daughter, Jaynette (Michael Rittman) of Clive, and son, Jeff (Jerri) Cookman of Carlisle, four grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Wednesday, November 4, at Lutheran Church of Hope (925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines). The service will be live-streamed at hopeonline.tv/specialevents. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel (801 19th Street, West Des Moines). Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. To view a complete obituary for Jay and to leave condolences for his family, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265
Nov
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of Hope
925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
My mother and Jay's mother were old friends. We were in the same neighborhood all our lives.
Janice Osborne Niemann
November 3, 2020
Susan Beavers
November 2, 2020
My condolences to the family
Alan Kinsey
Teacher
November 2, 2020
Jay was one of the kindest and friendliest men I have had the pleasure of meeting. He always had a warm smile and friendly word for all. My deepest sympathy Annette, to you and your family.
Mary Strandemo
Acquaintance
November 2, 2020