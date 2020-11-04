Jacqueline J. Erdmann

Jacqueline "Jacie" J. Erdmann, 87, of Northwood passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home with her family at her side.

A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood with Rev. Cory Allard of Trinity United Methodist Church in Boland officiating.

Visitation and public viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA.

The family suggests memorials be made to either Trinity United Methodist Church in Bolan or to the Lutheran Retirement Home.

