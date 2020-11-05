Menu
Darlene R. Tillman

BELMOND - Darlene R. (Chapman) Tillman, 88, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, Novemeber 3, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Graveside services for Darlene Tillman will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

Those attending will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248


Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020.
