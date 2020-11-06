Menu
Robert J. Schaffer

Robert J. Schaffer

CLARION - Robert "Bob" J. Schaffer, 90, of Clarion passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

Memorial services for Robert Schaffer will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Clarion Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene, 1010 Second Street South West, in Clarion with Pastor Dana Wendel officiating.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering. www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 602 North Main St., Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233


Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
