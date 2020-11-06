Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James L. Showalter

James L. Showalter

BRITT - James L. Showalter, 88, of Britt passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for James Showalter will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West, with Pastor Robert Snitzer officiating. Burial will take place at Madison Township Cemetery rural Forest City.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:30 - 2:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home & Monument Company
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.