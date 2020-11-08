Marilyn Ann Brunsvold

February 26, 1943-November 5, 2020

MASON CITY- Marilyn Ann (Fisher) Brunsvold, 77, of Mason City, Iowa passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center from COVID 19 complications, on Thursday November 5, 2020.

A public visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 pm Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hogan- Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Social distancing practices will be done.

Due to limited capacity a private family funeral will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The service will be available for remote viewing at the Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page and their YouTube, information can be found below. Inurment of her cremains will be Wednesday Nov 11, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery with immediate family present.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and Cancer Research.

Marilyn was born at home on February 26, 1943 in Lake Mills Iowa. She graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1961. On Nov 24, 1962 she married Dennis Brunsvold, they had two sons, Rick and Todd. During these years as wife and mother, she attended North Iowa Area Community College, where she graduated in 1974 as an LPN, and then in 1981 as a RN. She worked at Mercy Medical Center, on different floors. Then in 1992 helped launch the new Cancer Center in Mason City. She retired from there in 2008.

Traveling is something she enjoyed with her husband and family. Last year their trip to Italy was a highlight for her. She loved spending time with her friends and going out for their weekly lunches. Marilyn also loved spending time with her sisters and brother. She was a member, and actively involved in Trinity Lutheran Church of Mason City. Often, she assisted her husband in Lyons activities. Marilyn liked playing cards, doing jig saw puzzles and planting flowers. She had a great love for the Minnesota Twins, and Vikings. She was known for her great cooking, especially her famous gravy. Marilyn was often found with a word search puzzle book nearby. Her pride and joy was being a grandmother. Marilyn enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, Tonya, Trevor, Tyler, and Brooke. As her brother once said, "she was the matriarch of the Fisher Clan, and watched over everyone". Marilyn was an outgoing, caring, compassionate woman that will be missed by many.

Those left to cherish memories of are her husband, Dennis; two sons Rick (Caren) Brunsvold of Mason City, Todd Brunsvold of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Tonya Brunsvold, Trevor Brunsvold, Tyler Brunsvold, all of Mason City; siblings, Linda Nelson of Mason City, Ellen Fisher of Des Moines and Tim (Bonnie) Fisher of West Union; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was in the role of grandmother to many of the foster children of Rick and Caren.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Ruth Fisher; granddaughter, Brooke Brunsvold; brother, Mark; sister, Jeanne; sisters-in-law, Sue Fisher and Carol Fisher; brother-in-law, Dallas Nelson; and niece, Kaylee Fisher.

Those who are wishing to watch the service either live or later on can go to these links, https://www.facebook.com/trinitymasoncity/ and or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFvyqQtA25k4UwhltosL1eQ

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com