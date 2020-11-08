Linda E. Inman

MASON CITY - Linda E. Inman, 56, of Mason City, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City with her family by her side.

Linda's family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City from 10:00 am until noon. A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com