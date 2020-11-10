Menu
Becky S. Johnston, 68, of Mason City, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel and will resume one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Becky's name in care of her family.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA 50401
Nov
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA 50401
Nov
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA 50401
