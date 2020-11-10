Beulah K. Schmalle

May 29, 1923-November 6, 2020

Thornton - Beulah K. Schmalle, 97, of Thornton, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Family graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton with Pastor Jane Harris of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Thornton presiding.

Beulah K. Schmalle was born May 29, 1923 in Wisner Township, Franklin County, Iowa to Otto and Marie Hartwig. She was baptized in the Evangelical Church in Meservey by Rev. Henning. She attended country school in Wisner Township through the 8th grade. This was the same school her mother taught at earlier. Beulah was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thornton, where she later served as the Sunday school secretary-treasurer for 25 years. She was also the Cradle Roll secretary, welcoming many babies into the church.

Wayne and Beulah were married on December 26, 1943. They lived on the Schmalle home place for 2 years before Wayne was called into the service, he was away 2 years. When he returned from the service, they moved to the James farm south of Thornton, where they lived for 39 years. While Wayne farmed the land and also fed out many beef cattle, Beulah had a flock of sheep and chickens to care for. They retired from farming in 1986 and moved into their home in Thornton.

After retirement they enjoyed taking many bus trips with the Hawkeye Stages Company. They met and made many friends along the way, many of whom they remained in contact with.

They were special friends of Susan Green, a resident of Opportunity Village. They visited her often and Beulah baked a cake every February for Susan's birthday.

Wayne and Beulah could be seen riding around on their Moto Guzzie motorcycle and attending rallies at Elkader, Iowa.

They moved to Belle Haven Retirement home in Belmond in March 2010. Wayne passed away in November of 2010.

Beulah's survivors are her nephews: Douglas Caffrey and Verlynn Schmalle; nieces: Jennifer Russell, Sibyl Jorgensen, Margaret Schmalle and Marlys Schmalle. She is also survived by several Campbell cousins on her mother's side in Missouri and Colorado.

Beulah was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, brother Paul Hartwig and wife Mildred; nephew Robert Hartwig; her inlaws: Roger and Lois Caffrey, Alvin and Ardeth Aastrup and Verdell and Bonnie Schmalle.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, Thornton.

