Lawrence V. Smidt

BRITT – Lawrence V. Smidt, 89, of Britt passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

Private family funeral services will be held 1:30 P.M., Friday, November 13, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Britt with Rev. Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with military rites by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. The service will be livestreamed on the Britt United Methodist Church Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church in Britt. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com