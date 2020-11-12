Howard C. Parrott

GARNER – Howard C. Parrott, 78, of Garner passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A private family funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Aurelia, Iowa.