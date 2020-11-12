JoAn A. (Lent) Skyrme

BELMOND-JoAn A. (Lent) Skyrme, 88, of Belmond, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Memorial services for JoAn Skyrme will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church.

