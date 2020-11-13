Doris Ilene Lee

March 28, 1940-November 11, 2020

Doris Ilene Lee, 80, of Marshalltown, formerly of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at West View Care Center in Britt, IA.

Funeral services for Doris will be held on Monday, November 16 at 2:00 P.M. at Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M. In accordance with the recent state of Iowa guidelines, facial masks are required to be worn and strict practice of social distancing must be followed. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. For additional questions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Doris was born March 28, 1940 in Mason City to parents Harlow and Barbara Earles. She worked retail most of her life, first at Damon's Department Store in Mason City, then Sieferts downtown Marshalltown and eventually retired from JCPenney. Doris married Lyle Lee in 2005. In her free time she enjoyed Hawkeye Sports and crossword puzzles and she loved cats.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Deb (Ron) Hrubes of Britt, Ken Platt of Muscatine, Jeff (Jennifer) Platt of Decatur, Tim (LeeAnn) Platt of Clive and Kim (Terri) Sloan of Tennessee; step-daughters: Cindy Butts, Pam Kercher and Lisa Bergman; numerous grandchildren and step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her sister: Dorothy Hershey and many nieces and nephews.

Doris is preceded in death by her former spouses: Clement "Clem" Platt and Richard "Dick" Rennells; her mother and stepfather, Barbara and Merle Bonjour; her father, Harlow Earles; grandson, Ryan Platt; sister, Doloris "Dee" and brother, Kenneth.