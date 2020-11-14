Chuck McGrady

June 25, 1942-November 10, 2020

Chuck McGrady, age 78 of Buffalo Center passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side Tuesday November 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday November 16 at 11am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center with Rev. Mark Neumann officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday November 15 from 3-6pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church and continue one hour before the service.

COVID guidelines will be followed. Those that are unable to attend are invited to leave condolences and view a livestream of the service on our website www.pattonfh.com