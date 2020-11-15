Menu
Tamera M. Brumm Redasky

Tamera M. Brumm Redasky

BRITT – Tamera "Tammy" M. Brumm Redasky, 58, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Britt passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 23, 2020.

A private family memorial mass will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt with Rev. Fr. Joseph Sevcik officiating. A public graveside service will be held following the memorial mass at 11:00 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery, Britt. The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. We ask those wishing to attend the graveside follow social distancing and wear a mask. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
, Britt, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Rest in Peace, Tammy. God is with you.
Linda Barker
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
November 15, 2020