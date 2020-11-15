Jon E. Bramhall

June 23, 1938-November 4, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Jon E. Bramhall, 82, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died of gastric (stomach) cancer on Wednesday, November 4th at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born June 23, 1938, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Walter E. and Vivian (McCulla) Bramhall. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Moen, on August 16, 1958, at the First Presbyterian Church in Mason City. Jon was a student athlete at Mason City High School. After graduation in 1956, he was offered an athletic scholarship at Iowa Wesleyan College (IWC) in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, where he played both football and basketball. While attending IWC, he enjoyed his time as a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in August 1960. Jon worked briefly for HyLine in Des Moines before accepting a sales position in 1961 at a poultry hatchery in Troy, Missouri. In 1968, the Bramhall family moved to Cedar Falls, where Jon started Bramhall Chick Company. In the early 70's the company merged with Lux Pullets in Hopkinton, Iowa, where Jon continued his sales career until 1983. He began a second career as a life insurance agent with BMA, and later represented Mutual Trust Life Insurance Company (MTL). He founded Jon Bramhall and Associates in 1991 where he continued to sell life insurance for MTL and several other companies until his retirement in 2012. Jon and Nancy spent 14 wonderful winters at the Beach Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama, which they considered their "second home". Jon was an avid golfer for over 30 years. He loved to duck hunt, fish, and play poker. He was a bit of a gambler betting on the dogs and just this summer started betting on the horses. He was almost always a winner! He was a kind and generous man who loved his wife, kids, and grandson. Jon was a member of Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church since 1969.

Jon is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, David (Catherine) Bramhall of Prescott, AZ; grandson, William Bramhall of San Francisco, CA; son-in-law, Kelvin Gunby of Chicago Heights, IL; three brothers-in-law: James (Cathy Pronzini) Moen of Danville, CA; Harry Littman of Denver, CO, and Jerry Haxton of Wheat Ridge, CO; two sisters-in-law: Margot Bramhall of Thornton, CO, and Joy Blashill of Prescott, AZ; nine nephews: Steve, John B., Bob, Bill, Ken, Doug, John M., Tim, and Todd; five nieces: Kerry, Jean, Sue, Linda, and Sherry; and goddaughter, Kourtney Mundt of Cedar Falls.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Jo Gunby; his parents; three brothers: Willys, Darrell, and Romaine; his sister, Beverly Haxton; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Pauline Moen; two sisters-in-law, Joanne Miller-Littman and Ruth Bramhall; and a niece, Marcie.

Because of Covid-19, there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life is being planned for 11 a.m. on August 16, 2021. Please save the date. It is quite special because it would have been Jon and Nancy's 63rd wedding anniversary! Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, 2001 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, IA, 50702; or to a charity of the donor's choice. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.