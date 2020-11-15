Betty Emhoff

August 19, 1925-November 11, 2020

Sheffield - Betty Emhoff, 95, of Sheffield, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Sheffield Care Center. A celebration of her life will be planned for the spring of 2021. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. Condolences may be directed to Steve and Connie Humburg, 1307 Parkview Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Betty Jean Emhoff was born August 19, 1925, in Sheffield, a daughter of Harold and Goldie (Williams) Harmon. She was educated in Sheffield, graduating from Sheffield High School and was a member of the Methodist Church in Sheffield.

On September 29, 1950, Betty was united in marriage with Lester P. Emhoff in Nevada, Iowa. They made their home in Sheffield and were blessed with two daughters: Connie and Pamela.

Betty was a homemaker who for many years sold Avon products and bowled in leagues. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her friends over cards and coffee. However; she really enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Connie (Steve) Humburg, Norfolk, NE; grandchildren: Bradley (Laurie)Humburg; Brenton (Cherlyn) Humburg; Jeffery Posekany and Gregory Posekany; great grandchildren: Katie Ann and Allie Kae Humburg; Reed Jaydon, Brielle Logan and Cole Brayden Humburg; Christian, Taylor, Alyssa and Sara Posekany; brother: Joe Harmon; sister: Patricia (Joseph) McLaughlin; sister-in-law: Virginia Harmon many nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lester Emhoff; daughter Pamela Posekany; brothers: Harold Harmon, Jr. and Robert Harmon and sister Helen Thada, sister – in-law Beverly Harmon.

Retz Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.retzfh.com