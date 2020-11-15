Mark J. Gauley

January 15, 1962-November 10, 2020

Rockwell - Mark J. Gauley, 58, of Mason City, formerly of Rockwell, passed away at his home November 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Tuesday, November 17, at Retz Funeral Home, Sheffield with American Legion Gallagher Post #208, Rockwell and VFW San Juan-Marne Post #733 providing honors. Memorials may be directed to his family at PO Box 444, Rockwell, Iowa 50469

The service will be livestreamed at www.retzfh.com. Due to the pandemic please consider attending virtually.

Mark Gauley was born January 15, 1962, in Buffalo Center, a son of James and Mary Gauley. He graduated at Sheffield Chapin High School in 1980. Following graduation, he was employed at Eno Farms of Sheffield.

On July 11, 1981, Mark was united in marriage with Tammy Paine, two children Dustan (Christine) and Katie (Joe) Douglas were born to this union.

Mark enlisted in the Army and served with the 1133rd until retiring after 23 years. He served in the Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom campaigns.

He worked for 10 years for Curries, and R.E.G. and Mechanical Air Systems. He enjoyed riding his Harley, golfing, playing cards, shooting guns and collecting knives.

Mark is survived by his son: Dustin (Christine) Gauley; daughter: Katie (Joe) Douglas; brothers: Tom (Betty); Steve and sisters: Mary Kay (Don) Blunck and Linda (Ron) Kallheim; grandchildren: Devon Geiger, Jadyn and Arianna; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

