Michael (Mike) L. Evans

June 28, 1947-November 12, 2020

Michael "Mike" Lee Evans, 73, of Mason City, IA died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mercy One North Iowa.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In expression of sympathy, memorials or cards may be sent to Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401in care of the Evans family.

Mike was born on June 28, 1947 in Mason City to Darrell and Mildred Evans. Mike was baptized and confirmed in a Lutheran church, his faith was important to him. He graduated from Mason City High School and earned his two year degree at NIACC. Mike was a United States Army Veteran and served several terms during Vietnam until becoming honorably discharged. He belonged to the VFW and the Teamsters Union. Mike worked as a semi-truck driver for Consolidated Freight. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his grandchildren and taking road trips. Mike lived his life fully- he relished being out and about socializing at the local taverns with his buddies. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Melissa Evans-Schenker (Dave Hansen) of Clear Lake, Kyle Evans of Arizona and Jason (Melissa) Evans of Clear Lake; grandchildren: Jacob, Jack, Adrianna, Alex and Peyton; mother, Mildred Evans; sister, Lori (Justin) Peterson; brothers-in-law, Donnie (Cindy) Siefken, Jay (Val) Siefken, sister-in-law, Kathy Richey; and best friend, Bill Priebe and many other friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Evans; sister, Terry Evans, brother, Dave Evans and mother of his children, Judy Evans.

