Natalie Marie Picht

February 28, 1996-October 28, 2020

MESA, AZ - Natalie Marie Picht, 24, of Mesa, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rockwell, Iowa with Pastor Scott Thompson officiating. Interment will be at the Rockwell Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on both the Major Erickson Funeral Home and St. Peter Lutheran Church Facebook pages.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Due to the pandemic, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Natalie Marie Picht was born on February 28, 1996 in Mason City, Iowa to Brian and Jodi (Schaefer) Picht. She was baptized at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City on April 28, 1996. At the age of 2, Natalie moved with her parents to The Woodlands, Texas. Natalie attended Kids of the Kingdom pre-school in The Woodlands before starting school at Glen Loch Elementary. Natalie welcomed sister, Brenna, and brother, Alexander, to the family with open arms while living in Texas. She was an amazing big sister to both from the day each were born.

While living in Texas, Natalie was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in The Woodlands.

In 2006, Natalie and her family relocated to Chandler, Arizona. While living in Chandler, Natalie was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chandler where she was confirmed in June 2010. Natalie attended Basha & Fulton Elementary, San Tan Junior High, and Hamilton High School in Chandler. Natalie was a lettering member of the Hamilton Huskies Swim & Dive Team and an avid photographer. She enjoyed trips with her photography class in high school to Greece, Italy, Ireland, England, and France. She graduated in May 2014 from Hamilton High School in Chandler. Natalie graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a minor in English in May 2018. While in college, Natalie continued to express herself and help others through her photography, music, poetry, and art.

Upon graduation from college, Natalie worked for LifeTouch/Shutterfly for about a year. She enjoyed photographing children and events to capture life's memories for other families. In March 2019, she began working as a Customer Service Representative at Voya Financial Services. While working to pay the bills, she managed her small photography business on the side. She took pictures of things that brought her joy in life from old run-down buildings, people, events, and nature. She not only took pictures, she also looked into them, contemplated them, and saw things in photography that would go unnoticed by others. She was truly a talented artist and leaves behind an impressive portfolio of photography, paintings, and poetry that her family and friends will cherish forever.

Natalie also faced many health challenges throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Epilepsy at the age of 3. And at the age of 10, when diagnosed with Crohn's Disease, she was met with yet another medical set-back. She battled with doctor visits, medications, and medical tests throughout her entire life. She certainly had to make some adjustments in her life to tolerate the pain and deal with the effects of uncontrolled flare-ups. Even with her own medical issues, Natalie was always compassionate, willing, and ready to help anyone in need. Natalie used her challenges in life to help make other's lives better. She was a bright light when others needed it. She was encouraging and uplifting to others even when she was having a bad day. She was everyone's friend and an attentive listener to all. The smile she wore on her face at all times, will never be forgotten.

Natalie is survived by her parents Brian and Jodi (Schaefer) Picht of Chandler, AZ; sister, Brenna Picht of Flagstaff, AZ; brother, Alexander Picht of Chandler, AZ; maternal grandparents, Carol and Klar Schaefer of Rockwell, IA; paternal grandmother, Connie Picht of Ankeny, IA; uncle Michael (Marla) Schaefer of Rockwell, IA; aunt Lynda (Scott) Ermer of Cedar Rapids, IA; uncle Shawn Picht of Burnsville, MN; cousins Paige Ermer of Middleton, WI; Aimee Ermer of Marion, IA; and Wyatt Schaefer of Camp Pendleton, CA; as well as many great-aunts, great-uncles, second-cousins, their extended families, and friends.

Natalie was preceded in death and rejoicing in reunion with her paternal grandfather, Richard Picht; cousin, Weston Schaefer; great-grandparents, Arthur and Marge Kolbe, William and Carmen Picht, August and Alene Schaefer, and Edward and Mary Feldhus; and great-uncle Allan Schaefer.

A memorial fund is being set up in memory of Natalie to help young artists as well as The Painted Turtle, a camp for youth who face medical issues. The Painted Turtle is where kids can just be kids no matter their medical & health challenges/conditions. In lieu of flowers, please direct monetary gifts to the family of Natalie Picht in her memory to help support these two causes. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com