Richard L. Rieman

October 19, 1945-November 14, 2020

Mason City – Richard Lee Rieman, 75, of Mason City, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Pastor Gary Werling and Pastor Wendy Musgrave officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the funeral home in Mason City. Due to Covid-19, masks are required at the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at 827 15th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Richard was born October 19, 1945, the son of Hie and Marie (Weaverling) Rieman in Charles City. He married Corie Dralla on June 18, 1966, at the Eden Presbyterian Church in rural Rudd, IA.

Richard grew up and attended school in Osage. He worked most of his career as a maintenance supervisor for several companies in the area including Cole-Sewell / Pella Windows, before retiring.

Richard was a member of Our Saviours Lutheran Church, Moose Lodge, and a founding member of the North Iowa Road Riders. He enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle, growing his rose garden and completing many home improvement projects. More than anything, he cherished all the time spent with his family and friends.

Richard is survived by his wife, Corie Rieman of Mason City; two daughters, Melissa Kenney of Omaha, NE and Kimberly Rieman of Manteca, CA; three grandchildren, Randall (Taylor) Kenney, Danielle Kenney and Andrea Kenney; two great grandchildren, Cayden and Kinsley Kenney; sister, Irene (Leo) Schupanitz of Mason City; sisters-in-law, Jane Rieman, Janice Hall, Christina (Howard) Shepard, and Ginger (Travis) Holtz; and brothers-in-law, Curtis (Terri) Dralla, Carl Dralla and Danny (Carol) Buckman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hie and Marie Rieman; two brothers, Jule (Giesela) Rieman and Jurn Rieman; parents-in-law, Lloyd Sr and Virginia Dralla; and siblings-in-law, Marion (Perry) Montgomery, Robert Hall, Connie Buckman and Lloyd Dralla, Jr.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.