Todd G. Vierkant

SHEFFIELD - Todd Garrett Vierkant, 56, of rural Sheffield, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Goodell Cemetery, Goodell, IA, with Pastor Brian Rezendes officiating. Todd was born July 14, 1964 in Kansas City, MO. He was adopted by Harm and Ruth (Shultz) Vierkant. Todd attended Sheffield Schools. Todd was preceded in death by his parents Harm and Ruth Vierkant. Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, is in charge of arrangements.