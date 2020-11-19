Somphamith Sounalath

July 7, 1924 - November 17, 2020

Mason City - On the morning of November 17th, 2020, Somphamith Sounalath was called home to heaven from Mercy One Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. Everyone knew him as "Paw Tao" which means grandfather in the Laotian language. Born on July 7th, 1924 in Sam Nuea, Houaphanh Province, Laos, "Paw Tao" was a four-star Immigration Officer and veteran that fought alongside Americans when the Royal Kingdom of Laos fell to communism during the Secret CIA War and Vietnam War.

Survived by his wife, Khamsouk Sounalath, and his 4 children in Iowa, Minnesota and Kansas along with 2 daughters in Laos. He has 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren to carry on his legacy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com. Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes