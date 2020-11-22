David Vaughn Escher

October 6, 1956 - November 18, 2020

MASON CITY-David Vaughn Escher, 64, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to the Lime Creek Nature Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

David Vaughn Escher was born on October 6, 1956 in Mason City to parents Vaughn and Joan (Burnett) Escher. He attended Mason City High School and Luther College. He was the owner of Birdsall's Ice Cream Store, from which he often provided ice cream sundae bars around the community.

David is survived by three daughters, Paige, Leah and Linae, his mother Joan, his brother Stephen, sister-in-law Ruth, niece Anna and nephew William.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.