Shirleen J. Fricke

March 16, 1937-November 19, 2020

Mason City-Shirleen Jane Fricke, 83, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the I.O.O.F Home in Mason City, IA.

Per her wishes her body has been cremated and Shirleen's family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Shirleen was born on March 16, 1937, the daughter of Carl and Dorothy (Hansel) Friedlein, of Guttenberg, IA. Shirleen married her high school sweetheart, Robert on July 17, 1956. In 1961 the couple welcomed a set of twins into their loving family. Shirleen and her family first lived in Guttenberg later settling in Northwood, IA. She was a living example of kindness in every aspect of her life. A dedicated mother, an active member of her community and a friend to everyone she knew. In 1977 she began working at Rockwell International, until her retirement in 2002. In her later years Shirleen helped Robert turn his love of upholstery into a successful business. She then discovered her own passion for quilting and painting for her loved ones.

"She fills her place in life as no one else can" – Author Unknown

Those left to cherish memories of Shirleen are her daughter, Marcia (Wayne) Hearn, of Humble, TX; grandchildren, Dustin Fricke, Josh Borchardt, Eli Fricke, and Hannah Hearn; four great grandchildren, brother, Stanley (Sharon) Friedlein; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirleen is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert; son, Michael Fricke; granddaughter, Nena Fricke; and her parents.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 Colonial Chapels.com