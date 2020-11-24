Menu
Michael Ivonavitch
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020

Michael Ivonavitch

August 1, 1923 – November 19, 2020

Mike lived in Mason City his entire life, except the years he served in the U.S. Army in the South Pacific during WW II.

Upon his return from the war, Mike went to work at the Mason City Brick & Tile, where he remained employed his entire working career.

In his leisure time Mike had two passions: He loved fishing. He spent his weekends fishing the pits and rivers around Mason City with his wife and both sons. His other passion was polka dancing. Although he was a quiet man throughout most of his life, when he heard a polka being played he was the first to be up and on the dance floor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ann to whom he was married to for 72 years. Other surviving family members are: His sons Jim (Lizabeth Bogard) Ivonavitch and Rick (Celia Read) Ivonavitch. Grandchildren: Clay (Sarah) Ivonavitch, Katelin (Cody) Lugar, Jennifer Ivonavitch, and Bryn (Mike) Ivonavitch-Craft. Siblings: Bob Ivonavitch and Mildred Evans.

There will be no immediate services for Mike. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes



Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Fullerton Funeral Home
