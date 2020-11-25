Richard Gordon Moorehead

August 25, 1935-November 19, 2020

Richard Gordon Moorehead… aka "Dick" burst into this world, on a typical hot Iowa Sunday Funday, in the small rural town of Cartersville, on August 25th, 1935. Born the fourth of nine kids, this middle child stood out with his wit, sense of humor, hard work and infectious smile.

Married to his high school sweetheart, Jeanne, on June 4, 1955, at the age of 19, they worked diligently (and repeatedly) to start a family. Dick spent the next 30 years fixing his five kids broken; toys, bikes, lawnmowers, motorcycles, three wheelers, snowmobiles, cars, farm equipment, buildings (yes, tractors crashed through them), raising hogs, and tending to the fields… you're getting the idea.

Dick wore many hats! Actually, most of them were John Deere, but his job titles varied including; Husband (Jeanne - 65 years), Dad (Russ, Dan, Kevin, Tim and Kelli), Grandpa (12 grandkids, 12 great-grandchildren), Brother (Bob, Doris, Mike, Mary, Connie, Marge, Donny and Linda), Friend to many, Code Enforcement Officer… "wait until your father gets home", Mechanic, Farmer, Truck Driver. He enjoyed the simple things life had to offer like biscuits and gravy on Sunday mornings, fishing trips, camping, country music especially Dolly Parton (for her musical talent of course) and was simply a wonderful, fun-loving, caring man.

On November 19th, 2020 Dick, at age 85, joined family and friends in peaceful, heavenly rest. He met challenges and lived his life with laughter, love, and a positive outlook. Dick wouldn't want us to cry because he's gone, but to be happy he was here, and in our lives. Okay, maybe he'd like us to cry just a little, because he Is Gone… and smiling on us all.

Our memories and the stories we share will keep Dick in our hearts and thoughts forever. We will miss you!

A private graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, with the Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd street NE, Mason City, Richard's family will not be present. According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and masks should be worn.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and will be donated to the Parkinson's Research in Richard's name.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com