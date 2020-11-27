Merwyn "Bud" Kaasa

September 16, 1935-November 21, 2020

Merwyn "Bud" Kaasa died peacefully at Good Shepard Health Center, November 21, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born in Hanlontown, Iowa to Thomas and Theresa Kaasa. He married JoAnn Purviance on February 17, 1957 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hanlontown. He farmed in the area for many years. He was an independent operator for Kaasa/Dewitt Trucking, was a leased operator, and later was terminal manager for Dahlen Transport, Clear Lake.

Bud is survived by his wife JoAnn Kaasa of Mason City, 3 children Tim Kaasa and his wife Alice of Nora Springs, Joel Kaasa of Nora Springs, and Doy Gilbert and her husband Chad of Mason City, 2 Siblings Carol Turner, and Bruce Kaasa and his wife LaVonne of Mason City, and in-laws Dennis and Joyce Purviance of Bogata, Texas, and Jon and Linda Matson of Clear Lake, Haldis of Decorah, and many lifelong friends.

Bud was very proud of his 6 grandchildren Matt Kaasa and his wife Heather, Brooke Bailey and her husband Steve, Adeline Engelstad and her husband Michael, Eliason Gilbert, Traci Muhlenbruch and her husband Cole, Tyler and Jessica Koehn, as well as 3 great-grandchildren Colton and Caelyn Bailey, and Tate Koehn, and many nieces, nephews.

Bud was proceeded in death by his parents, Thomas and Theresa Kaasa, Jesse and Thelma Purviance, and his brother Harris Kaasa.

Bud loved farming and after retiring continued to enjoy tractors and tractor rides across Iowa with friends and family for many years.

He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.

Private funeral services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are handled by Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.