Betty A. Gausman

Betty Ann Gausman, 86, of Latimer, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held. Betty's family is inviting friends to join her service virtually via "Zoom" at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020. To join the Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86478295798?pwd=RzJFQVIxRkZsMDlROWVTTERNTThyQT09

Meeting ID: 864 7829 5798

Passcode: 5PKx9Q

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Betty's family.