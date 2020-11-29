Phyllis E. (Alphs) Bellard

June 22, 1936-November 23, 2020

Phyllis Elaine (Alphs) Bellard of Mason City, IA passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life and graveside service will be held in June of 2021.

Phyllis was born on June 22, 1936 to Fred and Pearl (Willert) Alphs in Buffalo Center, IA. She graduated from Rake High School in May of 1953. She then moved to Opelousas, LA where she met the love of her life, Stanley Bellard and they married on January 24 1955. Together they had two children Larry James and Carole Jean.

Phyllis had various jobs over the years, retiring from Sears & Roebuck in 1996 after over 35 years of service. She was then able to travel, the most memorable places to her were Hawaii, Maine, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and last but not least, Graceland. She loved visits from her grandchildren and each summer was made special by the family time she spent in Rudd, IA.

Left to cherish her memory are 4 siblings, Brothers Ron (Ruby) Alphs of Kiester, MN., and Paul Alphs of Lake Mills, IA.; Sisters, Sandy (Doug) Steenblock of Belmond, IA., and Wanda (Gary) Fayard of Pass Christian, MS; son, Larry Bellard of Plymouth, IA.; daughter in-love, Rhonda Bellard of Panora, IA.; daughter, Carole (Larry) Eggerth of Mason City, IA.; grandchildren, Reed Shippy of Richmond, CA., Lauren Bellard of Ames, IA., Reagan Bellard of Plymouth, IA., Andrew (Melody) Eggerth Copperas Cove, TX., Kristin Eggerth Hilo, HI., Stephanie (Dave) Huse Albert Lea, MN., MaKenzie (Anthony) Johnson Grafton, IA.; great grandchildren, Alex (Kaitlyn) Cullip Colorado Springs, CO., Ariana, Bladen and Carissa Eggerth of Copperas Cove, TX., Patricio Eggerth of Hilo, HI., Parker Johnson of Grafton, IA.; great-great grandchildren Amelia and Grayson Cullip of Colorado Springs, CO., many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Pearl Alphs; husband, Stanley Bellard; sisters Evelyn (Gene) Cooper, Winnie (Ray) Williams and Ann (Ted) Buchanan; sister in-law, Janet Alphs; brother in-law Arthur Smith; Infant sisters, Sharon and Phyllis.

